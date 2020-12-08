News Local Court rejects request for mandatory medical treatment of 13-year-old

Court rejects request for mandatory medical treatment of 13-year-old

The Court did not accept the request by the Policy following the verdict of a child-psychologist, for mandatory of the 13-year-old student who attack another 13-year-old with a hammer injuring him on the head.

It is reminded that the 13-year-old together with a 15-year-old are involved in a case of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and assault and causing grievous bodily harm against a 13-year-old, an act that took place on Monday in the yard of a private school in Limassol.

In a procedure behind closed doors, in the presence of the minor’s parents, of an officer of the Welfare Office and of the child psychologist who had examined him, the Limassol District Court rejected the request for mandatory medical treatment of the 13-year-old who due to his age returned home.

“Preliminary examinations indicate that the motive of the attack was the dispute they had over an online video game. It seems that the two minors had conspired beforehand in a bid to kill the 13-year-old,” Limassol CID’s Lefteris Kyriacou said in a statement.

Kyriacou also said that police who went to the scene of the crime confiscated the hammer but also  a bag containing a number of knives and other incriminating items.

Read More: Teenagers who attacked boy with a hammer over a videogame intended to kill him

(philenews)

By gavriella
