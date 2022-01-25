Court rejects application by 64 citizens about the decrees

NewsLocalCourt rejects application by 64 citizens about the decrees

With a verdict of the President of the Nicosia District Court dated 24 January 2022, the new interim application by 64 citizens of the Republic disputing the legality of the Health Ministry decrees prohibiting entrance to areas inside and outside without a certificate of complete vaccination, was rejected.

The Court accepted the positions of the Attorney General and stressed that the measures are aiming to protect the citizens, a fact that constitutes the highest duty of the state and it is not reasonable because a small number of citizens wishes not to respect these measures to endanger the life of the rest of the population.

