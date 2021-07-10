NewsLocalCourt rejects appeals by citizens against Covid measures

Court rejects appeals by citizens against Covid measures

A Court in Nicosia yesterday rejected the appeals by 186 citizens ruling that the circumstances due to the seriousness of the Covid-19 situation justified the measures taken by the Health Minister.

With an interim request the citizens requested the cancellation of the Minister’s decrees asking to be excempted fron the SafePass and from the obligation to be vaccinated and saying that the relevant decrees are anti-Constitution.

The Court ruled yesterday that any exception would affect the universality of the implementation to curb the outbreak. The Court also noted that the goal of protecting human lives justifies the measures. It was also pointed out that the Health Minister is not in any case responsible and according to the Constitution only the Democracy is in charge of all things.

By gavriella
