NewsLocalCourt orders 18 months suspended sentence for young men responsible of Panagiotis’...

Court orders 18 months suspended sentence for young men responsible of Panagiotis’ death

Panagiotis
Panagiotis

The Larnaca District Court sentenced the three young people from Troulloi who were responsible for the death of 16-year-old Panagiotis Stefanis to 18 months in jail suspended sentence. At the same time the Court issued a surveillance order of three years while they will be supervised by a guardianship officer who will submit a report on the three every month.

The three were found guilty because they urged Panagiotis to consume a large quantity of alcohol and as a result the latter suffered acute alcohol poisoning that caused unconsciousness and suppression of his reflexes. As a result of consuming large quantities of alcohol Panagiotis vomited and then he inhaled the vomit and was asphyxiated.

By gavriella
Previous article61 migrants who arrived in Kato Paphos waiting decisions while remaining in boat
Next articleMan was fishing illegally and threatened Fishery Department inspectors with a spear gun

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros