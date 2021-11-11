Court orders 18 months suspended sentence for young men responsible of Panagiotis’ death

The Larnaca District Court sentenced the three young people from Troulloi who were responsible for the death of 16-year-old Panagiotis Stefanis to 18 months in jail suspended sentence. At the same time the Court issued a surveillance order of three years while they will be supervised by a guardianship officer who will submit a report on the three every month.

The three were found guilty because they urged Panagiotis to consume a large quantity of alcohol and as a result the latter suffered acute alcohol poisoning that caused unconsciousness and suppression of his reflexes. As a result of consuming large quantities of alcohol Panagiotis vomited and then he inhaled the vomit and was asphyxiated.