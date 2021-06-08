NewsLocalCourt of Appeals says no to reduction of sentence for a case...

Court of Appeals says no to reduction of sentence for a case of drugs

The Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a man sentenced to eight years in prison for a case of drugs, noting that the crime he had committed was particularly serious.

The appellant was found guilty by the Court for possessing almost one kilo of cocaine, with the aim of supplying other people as well. The appellant thought the sentence was extreme since he had a clean criminal record, a low level of education and generally a low mental condition, meaning he had been influenced by more powerful people. He also claimed that the court should have taken into consideration his personal circumstances as well as his health condition.

Moreover, he said that immediately after his arrest he was willing to cooperate with the Police.

By gavriella
Previous articleMagnificent church of St. Lazarus that lies over the tomb of the saint
Next articleStudy shows that by helping vultures we also help our pocket

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros