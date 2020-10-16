News Local Court of Appeal decides 7 years satisfactory for perpetrator of minor’s rape

Court of Appeal decides 7 years satisfactory for perpetrator of minor’s rape

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal brought by the Republic against a man sentenced to seven years in prison for the case of a child’s sexual assault. The Attorney General contested the verdict, judging that the sentence was not inadequate, however, the Supreme Court, taking into consideration the personal conditions of both the perpetrator and of the victim, dismissed the appeal.

The case goes back to 2016. At the time the complainant was 15 and the defendant 27. The complainant was a vulnerable child. His intelligence was slightly lower than average and he had learning disabilities. Moreover, he had been the victim of bullying for years but we to protect himself.

Perpetrator and victim met in 2015 through a mutual friend and had a friendly relationship. In 2016 the perpetrator contacted the 15-year-old through Facebook and arranged a meeting. He took the minor in his car, drove to a remote area where he raped him.

The complainant spoke about the incident to the councilor at his school, who denounced the incident to the Police.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleMan wanted for murder of 36-year-old woman arrested
Next articleBody of an infant found in garbage dump-UPDATED (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Interior Ministry on misleading advertisements regarding Cyprus Investment Programme

gavriella -
In response to a number of unlawful / misleading advertisements and or posts regarding the Cyprus Investment Programme, in social media and the web,...
Read more
Local

Limassol mayor on COVID-19

gavriella -
The situation with the spreading of COVID-19 in Limassol is very serious and we must all be very responsible, the town’s mayor Nicos Nicolaides...
Read more
Local

Archbishop returns to his duties

gavriella -
Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos on Wednesday returned to the Archbishopric following a short stay in Athens where on Saturday he underwent a spinal surgery at...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: 2,500 contacts from yesterday’s confirmed cases

gavriella -
The dramatic increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases is very concerning and has also concerned the President of the Republic, however, there is no panic,...
Read more
Local

Peaceful event by “initiative in Memory of Isaak-Solomou”

gavriella -
Tomorrow’s protest at the Deryneia checkpoint will take place peacefully, the “initiative in Memory of Isaak-Solomou” assured, while the Mayor of Deryneia expressed concern...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Limassol mayor on COVID-19

gavriella -
The situation with the spreading of COVID-19 in Limassol is very serious and we must all be very responsible, the town’s mayor Nicos Nicolaides...
Read more
Local

Archbishop returns to his duties

gavriella -
Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos on Wednesday returned to the Archbishopric following a short stay in Athens where on Saturday he underwent a spinal surgery at...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: 2,500 contacts from yesterday’s confirmed cases

gavriella -
The dramatic increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases is very concerning and has also concerned the President of the Republic, however, there is no panic,...
Read more
Local

Peaceful event by “initiative in Memory of Isaak-Solomou”

gavriella -
Tomorrow’s protest at the Deryneia checkpoint will take place peacefully, the “initiative in Memory of Isaak-Solomou” assured, while the Mayor of Deryneia expressed concern...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros