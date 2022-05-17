Court loses file for 8.6 million euros in compensations

A file regarding a lawsuit filed by the Municipality of Nicosia against individuals, seeking 8.3 million euros regarding the collapse of the roof of the Municipal Theater on 11 June 2008, was lost in the Court’s register.

The case was never tried due, as the Municipality claims, to the filibustering of the defendants, including the office of a former Minister. The Municipality also referred to delays on behalf of the Court.

The civil lawsuits were filed against the architects, the Pefkios Georgiades firm, the civil engineers, Santama Brothers, and the contractors, A Panayides Contracting, responsible for the 2005 renovation. Through the lawsuit, the Municipality is seeking the cost of restoration and or reparation of the Municipal Theatre, an amount of 8,366,500 plus VAT.

It is also noted that for a long time the Court’s register had lost the file of the case and a new file had to be prepared by the Municipality’s lawyers with all the papers.

The Municipality believes that due to the delays the case must proceed with Arbitration but the other sides so far refuse.