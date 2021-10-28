Court cases postponed due to Covid-19

One after the other, court cases at the Limassol District Court but also at the Limassol Assizes are being postponed due to confirmed Covid-19 cases but also contacts regarding the accused who are imprisoned in the Central Prisons and have been placed under quarantine.

According to Phileleftheros information, certain wings of the prisons are now closed since confirmed cases and contacts have been found, particularly in the sector of persons held pending trial. And this is the reason cases in courts are being postponed.

The same applies to almost all Courts in Cyprus. For example, the Police Station in Paralimni has turned into a temporary prison until normality returns to the Central Prisons.

As reported by the Prisons sector, the problem began when two months ago the Police transferred there a person awaiting trial who even had a negative rapid test, he was a confirmed case.