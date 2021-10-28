NewsLocalCourt cases postponed due to Covid-19

Court cases postponed due to Covid-19

Larnaca: Man jailed for 30 days for drunk driving

One after the other, court cases at the Limassol District Court but also at the Limassol Assizes are being postponed due to confirmed Covid-19 cases but also contacts regarding the accused who are imprisoned in the Central Prisons and have been placed under quarantine.

According to Phileleftheros information, certain wings of the prisons are now closed since confirmed cases and contacts have been found, particularly in the sector of persons held pending trial. And this is the reason cases in courts are being postponed.

The same applies to almost all Courts in Cyprus. For example, the Police Station in Paralimni has turned into a temporary prison until normality returns to the Central Prisons.

As reported by the Prisons sector, the problem began when two months ago the Police transferred there a person awaiting trial who even had a negative rapid test, he was a confirmed case.

By gavriella
Previous articleFour people arrested for more than five kilos of cannabis
Next articlePolice respond to an e-call for help in Pera Pedi but car found in Protaras

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros