Course of faith by special officer on wheelchair

A special officer of the Limassol Traffic Police has been diagnosed with a rare disease and is now on wheelchair.

However, due to his faith in Saint Efraim, he set off from Ypsonas on his wheelchair and ended up in the Church of Saint Efraim that is under construction in Paphos due to a vow to the saint. He was accompanied by members of the Police but also lots of friends.

Archimandrite Alexios welcomed the 49-year-old and the runners who accompanied him and expressed his joy saying that they are all teaching a lesson of life.