NewsLocalCourse of faith by special officer on wheelchair

Course of faith by special officer on wheelchair

A special officer of the Limassol Traffic Police has been diagnosed with a rare disease and is now on wheelchair.

However, due to his faith in Saint Efraim, he set off from Ypsonas on his wheelchair and ended up in the Church of Saint Efraim that is under construction in Paphos due to a vow to the saint. He was accompanied by members of the Police but also lots of friends.

Archimandrite Alexios welcomed the 49-year-old and the runners who accompanied him and expressed his joy saying that they are all teaching a lesson of life.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleNew long-term economic growth model to turn Cyprus into “Sustainable business and trading hub”

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros