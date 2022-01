The Civil Defense today responding to a case of rescuing Czech residents who came to Cyprus for holidays. As Olivia Michaelidou, spokesperson of Civil Defense told philenews, the couple was driving from Paphos to Kyperounta when at some point their car stuck due to the snow.

The couple requested help from the residents of the area, who called Civil Defense.

While waiting, the residents offered food to the couple who were soon free to return to Paphos.