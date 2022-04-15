Couple has been eating free for a year

A 38-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife seem to have managed to trick the electronic ordering system of a known food chain and managed to make 718 orders without paying. They were even sending food to a former colleague to pay off their debt. The total amount of the orders is around 33,000.

The 38-year-old foreigner has been arrested while his wife is wanted.

According to the regional director of the food chain all orders seemed to have been paid in the system, however, the company has never received any money.