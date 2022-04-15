NewsLocalCouple has been eating free for a year

Couple has been eating free for a year

A 38-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife seem to have managed to trick the electronic ordering system of a known food chain and managed to make 718 orders without paying. They were even sending food to a former colleague to pay off their debt. The total amount of the orders is around 33,000.

The 38-year-old foreigner has been arrested while his wife is wanted.

According to the regional director of the food chain all orders seemed to have been paid in the system, however, the company has never received any money.

By gavriella
Previous articleCharity event: Street Food Festival at Neo Plaza on April 17
Next articleUkrainians release video of reclaiming checkpoint near Belarus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros