News Local Couple allegedly stabbed by roommate in Paphos

A couple was attacked with a knife in the centre of Paphos after a fight broke out shortly before 6 pm on Thursday.

The alleged attacker is told to be the couple’s roommate and according to police the reasons of the fight are yet unknown.

The couple was taken by ambulance to the Paphos General Hospital ER and are being checked over by the on-call doctors to determine the severity of their condition.

According to the on-call doctor the woman received more serious injuries to her leg and abdomen.

The condition of both is described as out of danger.

Investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to locate the perpetrators.

By Maria Bitar
