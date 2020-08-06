News World Countries, including Cyprus, rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Countries, including Cyprus, rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

A man is evacuated at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Countries and international organisations have lined up to help Lebanon after a massive warehouse explosion sent a blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Below are details of some of the international assistance offered.

BRITAIN – A 5 million pound ($6.6 million) aid package including search and rescue help and expert medical support.

CYPRUS – Two helicopters, 10 rescuers and eight rescue dogs.

The Cypriot foreign minister said Nicosia had chartered a plane to deliver medical supplies and repatriate any Cypriots who wanted to leave Beirut. About 50 have already accepted the offer.

CZECH REPUBLIC – A team of 36 people.

DENMARK – An aid package worth 12 million Danish crowns ($1.91 million) to go to relief work, including hospitals in need of medical equipment as well as securing food, water and shelter.

EGYPT – Two planes with medical supplies.

FRANCE – 55 security personnel, 6 tonnes of health equipment and around 10 emergency doctors.

President Emmanuel Macron will fly on Thursday to Beirut, where he will meet with political figures.

GERMANY – Germany will, if possible, send a 47-strong rescue team. Also 1 million euros in immediate aid via the German Red Cross to establish first aid stations in Beirut and provide medical equipment.

GREECE – A team of 12 personnel, a rescue dog and two special purpose vehicles.

HUNGARY – Budapest is providing 1 million euros of humanitarian aid to help with life-saving efforts and reconstruction.

The aid will be provided to the charitable arm of the Maronite Church in Lebanon.

IRAN – Nine tonnes of food, as well as medicine, medical equipment, medical personnel and a field hospital to Lebanon, according to Iranian media.

IRAQ – A plane with emergency medical aid.

ITALY – Two Air Force planes with eight tonnes of medical equipment and a team of experts, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

KUWAIT – Kuwait has delivered medical aid and other essentials.

NETHERLANDS – A 67-person search and rescue team.

NORWAY – 40 tonnes of medical equipment and 25 million Norwegian crowns ($2.79 million) in financial help.

POLAND – Medical materials and trained Polish rescuers.

Poland’s State Fire Service will send 39 rescuers and four dogs. The flight is ready to leave as soon as Wednesday, once it gets approval from Lebanese authorities, the prime minister’s office said.

QATAR – The country dispatched the first of four planned flights on Wednesday with medical aid, and will deliver two field hospitals of 500 beds each, equipped with respirators and other necessary medical supplies.

RUSSIA – Five planes carrying medical equipment, a field hospital and medical personnel. All medical staff travelling to Beirut will be equipped with personal protective gear in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

TUNISIA – Two planes carrying food and medical aid. The president said his country could treat up to 100 of the casualties in its hospitals.

TURKEY – Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is helping in the search for survivors, digging through debris to look for people and recover bodies.

The group has also mobilised a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp to deliver food to those in need, said Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based IHH official.

EUROPEAN UNION – Activating a programme that helps countries after natural disasters, and more than 100 firefighters are being deployed with vehicles, dogs and equipment for search and rescue operations.

The EU also activated its Copernicus satellite mapping system to help assess the damage.

WHO, IFRC and UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – The World Health Organization, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the United Arab Emirates have sent medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, medicine and surgical equipment.

WORLD BANK – The group said it would work with Lebanon’s partners to mobilize public and private financing for reconstruction and recovery, and “would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBeirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135
Next articleGreek PM warns over jump in COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

World

Israeli square bathed in Lebanese colours in rare show of support over Beirut blast

Annie Charalambous -
The red, white and cedar green of the Lebanese flag were lit up over a Tel Aviv square on Wednesday in a rare show...
Read more
Photos

Aftermath of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area

Andreas Nicolaides -
A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020.
Read more
Photos

Municipality building is lit in the colours of the Lebanese flag in Tel Aviv

Andreas Nicolaides -
A man sits at Rabin square as the municipality building is lit in the colours of the Lebanese flag, in a rare show of...
Read more
Local

Hoteliers hope for more bookings in second, third weeks of August

Annie Charalambous -
Hotel bookings in August which is the traditional month for holidays in Cyprus is very low with the first week reaching only about 25%...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Annie Charalambous -
Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine early next year, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Israeli square bathed in Lebanese colours in rare show of support over Beirut blast

Annie Charalambous -
The red, white and cedar green of the Lebanese flag were lit up over a Tel Aviv square on Wednesday in a rare show...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Annie Charalambous -
Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine early next year, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told...
Read more
World

Greek PM warns over jump in COVID-19 cases

Annie Charalambous -
Greeks must stick to rules aimed at containing the coronavirus more closely than ever, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday, warning of new...
Read more
World

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Annie Charalambous -
Lebanese rescue teams have pulled out bodies and hunted for missing people from the wreckage caused by a massive warehouse explosion that sent a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros