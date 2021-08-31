Council of Ministers to discuss proposal for third vaccine dose during meeting on Thursday

A proposal will be submitted before the Council of Ministers on Thursday regarding the administration of a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

CNA has learnt that the proposal was discussed on Tuesday at a meeting in the Ministry of Health presided by Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, Ministry officials and members of the Scientific Advisory Committee.

According to the same sources, the government and the majority of the members of the Scientific Committee decided to proceed with the third dose to certain population groups, since lately the number of older people who needed hospitalisation due to COVID has increased, which could indicate a lower immunity.

It is noted that the European Medicines Agency’s recommendation on the third dose is still pending and the European Commission has warned its member states of possible legal risks if they proceed. The same sources told CNA that the government will ask for the legal advice of the Law Office to ensure that there will be no legal obstacles.

If the Cabinet decides to proceed with the third dose, this will begin immediately and priority will be given to those over 65, vulnerable groups and those who are immunosuppressed.

The Ministry will use mRNA technology vaccines even to those who have already had AstraZeneca or J&J.