Council of Ministers decides implementation of “test to stay” measure to healthcare professionals

As part of the efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Health announces that after a meeting by the Council of Ministers, the implementation of the “test to stay” measure, for healthcare professionals in the public and private sector, following the guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Health, has been approved and will take effect on April 1, 2022. The relevant protocol will be uploaded at www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus, in the “Information Guidelines” section, under the “Information for Healthcare Professionals” tab.



The Council of Ministers has decided to extend all existing measures for the management of the pandemic until April 11 2022.

(PIO)