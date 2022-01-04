EUEducationCostas Markides: organising for the New Normal. Book presentation on January 20

Costas Markides: organising for the New Normal. Book presentation on January 20

Costas Markides is a Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship at the London Business School. He is one of the most recognized management gurus in the world on topics of Strategy and Innovation. Voted more than once, as one of the most influential management thinkers at the Thinkers50 list, Markides is an insightful and passionate speaker, with an amazing presence both on stage and online.
Markides is an expert on Strategy & Innovation and author of several best-selling books.

ABOUT THE BOOK
Organizing for the New Normal

This book explores how to put together the ingredients that will improve the odds of success in the new normal.
It focuses on: how to create a “permanent” sense of urgency and an organization-wide unease with the status quo; how to convince people to exploit disruption as an opportunity when all they see around them are its negative consequences; how to institutionalize into the DNA of the organization the day to day behaviours that will allow us to identify and respond to change early—and how to achieve this in a decentralized way; how to develop a strategic response that is innovative and aims to attack the disruption rather than defend against it.

