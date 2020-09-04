Costas Kadis participates in virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from Covid-19

Cypriot Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis participated on Thursday in a world virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, agreeing with the position that linking post-pandemic economic recovery with green development was the only way forward.

The meeting, an initiative of Japan’s Ministry of Environment, was addressed among others by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Over 70 Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Environment from around the world participated in the virtual meeting.

The participants exchanged views on the coronavirus and climate change, two global crises that need to be addressed immediately.

According to a press release, Kadis said addressing the meeting that the pandemic and recovery could be the beginning of a new era of green development, and could be used as an opportunity for true change.

He also said Cyprus was setting up mechanisms to fully utilise the tools emerging on an EU level for the recovery of member states on the basis of sustainability.

(CNA)