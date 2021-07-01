Cosby all smiles, no words as he reacts to release

Bill Cosby was all smiles but offered no words after he was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday (June 30) , less than two hours after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its split decision after Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence following his 2018 conviction.

Cosby, 83, was released from a state prison in Shippack, Pennsylvania, just before 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), a corrections department spokesperson said.

Around an hour later, he arrived at his stately stone mansion in Elkins Park, a Philadelphia suburb.

The comedian and actor is best known for his role as the lovable husband and father in the 1980s television comedy series “The Cosby Show,” earning him the nickname “America’s Dad.”

But his family-friendly reputation was shattered after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault over a period of decades. His conviction was widely seen as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement that brought forth an array of allegations against powerful men in Hollywood and beyond.

Cosby was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater Temple University, in his home in 2004. Constand’s allegations were the only ones against Cosby that were not too old to allow for criminal charges.

The court’s decision expressly barred prosecutors from retrying Cosby.

(Reuters)