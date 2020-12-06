News World Coronavirus vaccines arrive in the UK

Coronavirus vaccines arrive in the UK

6 in 10 Cypriots think vaccines are safe - report
Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors’ clinics, the government said on Sunday.

The first doses are set to be administered on Tuesday, with the National Health Service (NHS) giving top priority to vaccinating the over-80s, frontline healthcare workers and care home staff and residents.

Britain gave emergency use approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech last week – jumping ahead in the global race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history.

In total, Britain has ordered 40 million doses. As each person requires two doses, that is enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleDefence Minister attends Saint Nicholas Day celebrations at ”Evangelos Florakis” Naval Base

Top Stories

World

Coronavirus vaccines arrive in the UK

gavriella -
Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals...
Read more
Local

Defence Minister attends Saint Nicholas Day celebrations at ”Evangelos Florakis” Naval Base

gavriella -
Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides on Sunday attended the celebations for Saint Nicholas Day, the Patron Saint of the Navy , at the ``Evangelos Florakis`` ...
Read more
Local

270 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Sunday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a woman 86 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at...
Read more
Local

29-year-old arrested for the injury of 19-year-old woman

gavriella -
A 19-year-old woman who was found injured in the area of Kritou Marotou in the Paphos District was transferred to the Paphos General Hospital. According...
Read more
Local

Efforts underway to upgrade ‘Evangelos Florakis’ Naval Base

gavriella -
Efforts are underway with the aim to upgrade the capabilities of ``Evangelos Florakis`` Naval Base and of the Navy, the Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain and EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade deal

gavriella -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday (December 6)...
Read more
World

Russian company shows test production of Sputnik V as larger scale vaccination starts

gavriella -
BIOCAD biotechnology company on Friday (December 4) showed the process of test production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Saint-Petersburg...
Read more
World

Violence erupts during Paris protest against police brutality

gavriella -
Dozens of hooded protesters launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop windows, torched cars and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French...
Read more
World

Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican candidates

gavriella -
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party fear could end...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros