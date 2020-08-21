Coronavirus vaccine will be given free to all Greek citizens

It was announced on Friday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the vaccine against the coronavirus, and face masks for pupils and teachers will be offered for free to all Greeks by the state.

“I want to be absolutely clear, the vaccine will be offered for free to all Greek citizens, we do not know yet if it will be one or more vaccines and when they will be available”, he said.

Regarding the provision of face masks for pupils and teachers Mitsotakis said that they’ll also be given or free in order for the government to meet its duty.

He said that all the countries of the world will reopen schools and this is the unanimous decision of the scientific committee in Greece.

In conclusion, he said that the government always keeps its citizens informed with total transparency and responsibility and assumes the duty of its policies, and is ready to proceed with corrections in the midst of an unprecedented situation.

(amna.gr)