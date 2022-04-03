NewsLocalCoronavirus: Two deaths, 2,853 new infections, 3.6% positivity rate

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 2,853 new infections, 3.6% positivity rate

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced two deaths from Covid-19 and 2,853 new infections out of a total of 78,818 rapid and PCR tests carried out.

The positivity rate is 3.62%, slightly lower than Saturday’s 4.89%.

Dead are two women, aged 87 and 76.

The death toll now has risen to 942, while confirmed infections since the pandemic began now total 439,802.

Meanwhile, hospitalised patients with Covid-19 were 203, of whom 27 are in serious condition.

At the same time, 55,67% of those in hospital with the virus are unvaccinated, the Ministry also announced.

 

 

out of a total of 78,818 rapid and PCR tests carried out.

The positivity rate is 3.62%, slightly lower than Saturday’s 4.89%.

Dead are two women, aged 87 and 76.

The death toll now has risen to 942, while confirmed infections since the pandemic began now total 439,802.

Meanwhile, hospitalised patients with Covid-19 were 203, of whom 27 are in serious condition.

At the same time, 55,67% of those in hospital with the virus are unvaccinated, the Ministry also announced.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreek foreign minister leads aid mission to Odesa, reopens consulate

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros