Coronavirus the most googled word by Cypriots this year

Coronavirus was the most googled word by Cypriots this year followed by Labour Ministry whose jurisdiction is to hand out covid-related grants/aid, according to Google Trends.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that Cyprus was not included in Google’s annual “Year in Search” report on what people googled this year as they tried to make sense of 2020.

But Google Trends have managed to give out a good indication on the state of play in Cyprus as well.

Popular chef Akis Petretzikis is third-placed in google searches this year, followed by various technological quests and the US elections.

As for questions submitted to Google by Cypriot users, six out of 10 have to do with the pandemic.

Specifically, Cypriots this year were absorbed by the following issues: coronavirus, ministry of labour, welfare and social security, masks, Akis Petretzikis, WhatsApp, elections, Speedtest.net, Microsoft.