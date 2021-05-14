Coronavirus Safe Pass soon to be downloaded in PDF format

People in Cyprus will soon be able to download their coronavirus Safe Pass in a PDF format, the Deputy Ministry of Research and Innovation has announced.

A Safe Pass is the government’s new way to ascertain proof of virus immunity for individuals who wish to visit places where people congregate.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the Deputy Ministry is working on this intermediate stage leading towards the overall digitization of a Safe Pass and cross-border connection with a GreenPass.

The Deputy Ministry has also announced that “in order to avoid problems citizens are currently confronted with, such as the loss or destruction of a Safe pass, the measure of sending SMS to citizens’ mobile phones will be getting into implementation.

“The sms will be taking citizens to an electronic link enabling them to “download” their Safe pass in a PDF format”.