Coronavirus pandemic makes Cyprus youth even more anxious over future

Youth in Cyprus are anxious over their future with the coronavirus pandemic intensifying fears of a new economic crisis, according to latest data released by the Youth Board of Cyprus.

Specifically, an island-wide research study carried out by the University of Nicosia’s IMR on behalf of the Board shows that 86% of those polled feel covid-19 has affected negatively their lives.

And that 73% are anxious over a looming new economic crisis, Philenews reported on Saturday.

The survey was conducted between November-December 2020 with a random sample of 1,000 young people, aged 14 to 35.

The aim of the research study is to identify the needs of the island’s youth so as to make them a key factor in policy making.

In addition, 66% fear an increase in youth unemployment and 59% are anxious restrictive covid-19 measures will become a permanent state of play.