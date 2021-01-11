Coronavirus pandemic affects income of 50 percent of Cyprus households

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the income of 50 percent of households in Cyprus, according to a Bank of Cyprus survey published in Philenews on Monday.

Specifically, 46 percent said their household income remained the same, and 4% actually saw it improved.

At the same time, 26% said it decreased significantly, another 22% saw it decreased somewhat and 2% actually recorded loss of all income.

Another conclusion drawn from the survey is that the least losses were recorded in households with medium to high incomes.

Specifically, 53% of them showed a stable financial situation while most losses were in the category of middle and lower incomes. The percentage of losses in this category is as high as 58%.