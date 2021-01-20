Coronavirus or not, Cypriots and Greeks have sex at least twice a week

Coronavirus pandemic or not Cypriots and Greeks have sex at least twice a week on average, according to a latest on-line research study by the Manhood Institute of Greece.

The study of the Athens-based medical centre which included affiliated ones in Cyprus, Italy and Turkey was based on a questionnaire answered by some 3,200 persons.

The results were released this week, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The best performers are the Cypriots and Greeks who have sex at least twice a week followed by the Italians and then the Turks.

This was the outcome of the question: “How does sex habit change in conditions of confinement and psychological insecurity?”

The global stereotype is that people normally have sex two to three times a week.

So the increase and decrease, in relation to the world average, would be easy to observe quantitatively, according to the researchers.

They had compared the frequency of sexual intercourse before and during covid-related lockdowns in the four countries.