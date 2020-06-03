News World Coronavirus is not high threat to workers, EU says, causing outcry

Coronavirus is not high threat to workers, EU says, causing outcry

EU plans to agree coordinated economic coronavirus response on Monday

 

The European Commission classified the new coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, drawing criticism from socialist lawmakers because the move will allow less stringent workplace safety measures than if the virus was deemed a high risk.

The decision has wide economic and health implications as it could affect companies’ costs in restarting business activity and have an impact on workers’ safety.

The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, classified the new coronavirus as a level-3 hazard on a four-step risk list on which level 4 is the highest.

Under EU rules, a level-3 virus “can cause severe human disease and present a serious hazard to workers; it may present a risk of spreading to the community, but there is usually effective prophylaxis or treatment available”.

Level-4 biological agents pose a “high risk” of infection with no prophylaxis or treatment available.

There is currently no treatment to prevent or cure COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has killed nearly 380,000 people worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission said several criteria are used to classify biological hazards and none of them has more weight than others.

“The existence or absence of prophylaxis cannot be considered as a standalone criterion,” the spokeswoman said.

The decision followed consultations with scientists and with the World Health Organisation, and it was supported by experts from the 27 EU states, based on the most recent data on the epidemic, she added.

NOT TRANSPARENT

“We strongly oppose the decision by the Commission to classify COVID-19 only as a mid-level hazard. COVID-19 is the biggest health challenge of our lifetime,” said EU lawmaker Agnes Jongerius, who speaks on employment matters for the socialist grouping, the second largest in the EU Parliament.

She said the decision was not taken in a transparent fashion. “There is no public information available about the consulted experts and their reasoning.”

The Commission’s decision is immediately applicable, but the parliament could block it in a vote expected in June.

Medics and nurses are among those most at risk of contracting the disease. Localised outbreaks have often occurred in plants with a large workforce, such as slaughterhouses.

The decision means employers will have to guarantee a series of safety measures for their workers. But because the virus is not classified as high risk they are less likely to be exposed to legal challenges in case of infections.

The epidemic in Europe, the world’s worst-hit region, has reached its peak, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

However, the virus is still circulating and a second large wave of infections is considered likely in the autumn.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCyprus’ unemployment in April rises to 8.9%
Next articleTUI Germany said Greece, Cyprus among its chief travel destinations

Top Stories

Local

Government pledges €20,000 in emergency funding for Fairytale Museum

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cabinet decided on Wednesday to back the Fairytale Museum in Nicosia which has been financially hit by the Coronavirus lockdown to the point...
Read more
Local

Six more test positive for coronavirus, total now 958

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2928 tests, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 958. Commenting on Twitter,...
Read more
World

Sweden should have done more against coronavirus but broad strategy right – chief epidemiologist

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Sweden's chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday the country should have done more to combat the coronavirus but backed the broad strategy, which avoided the...
Read more
Local

10 person ceiling on gatherings to be lifted in three stages

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The 10 person maximum for gatherings remains in force, but will be relaxed on June 24 and again on July 7, and lifted altogether...
Read more
Local

TUI Germany said Greece, Cyprus among its chief travel destinations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Greece and Cyprus will be among the chief travel destinations for Germany's TUI travel group which launches its programme for 2020 on June 17. Speaking...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Sweden should have done more against coronavirus but broad strategy right – chief epidemiologist

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Sweden's chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday the country should have done more to combat the coronavirus but backed the broad strategy, which avoided the...
Read more
World

The details of Britain’s impending quarantine scheme

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The British government plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine period for almost everyone entering the country from June 8. Below are details of the scheme: WHO...
Read more
World

Germany to lift travel ban for EU, Schengen countries and UK from June 15

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Germany will lift a travel ban for European Union member states plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from 15 June as long as...
Read more
World

Sporadic violence flares in latest U.S. protests over Floyd death

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Tens of thousands of people defied curfews to take to the streets of U.S. cities on Tuesday for an eighth night of protests over...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros