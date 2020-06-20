Coronavirus in Cyprus: latest infographics

The latest update on the coronavirus disease in Cyprus shows that Limassol has a significantly lower number of locally acquired coronavirus cases than the other districts with just 26.5 per 100,000.

In contrast, the Paphos had five times as many — 132.8 per 100,000 population, according to the infographics released by the Health Ministry on Saturday,

The second highest share was in Larnaca (121.8 per 100,000 population), followed by Nicosia with 80.5 per 100,000 population and Famagusta with 51.9.

Of the 985 Covid-19 cases reported in Cyprus since the start of the outbreak in March, 824 (85.9%) have recovered and 26 have died (19 with Covid-19 as the cause of death).