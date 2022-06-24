Coronavirus: 7,263 new infections in past week, positivity rate is 9.77%

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that 7,263 Covid-19 infections were detected during the past week with the holiday island’s positivity rate reaching a high of 9.77%.

At the same time, another two deaths have been attributed to the disease rising the death toll since the pandemic’s outbreak to 1,072.

The two coornavirus-attributed deaths concern an 89-year-old woman who died on June 19 and a 37-year-old man who died in September 2021.

The Ministry also announced that 47 Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at state hospitals, one of whom is intubated while three are in high dependency wards.

This week’s detected positives were identified following a total of 74,362 tests. The 7,263 positive ones raise the total number identified so far in the Republic to 504,717.

PCR tests accounted for 4,111 such checks and uncovered 572 positives, while rapid tests accounted for the bulk of the tests with 70,251 having been carried out – identifying 6,691 infections.

Epidemiologists have deemed Cyprus to be on the cusp of a sixth pandemic wave with the B2A5 sub-variant likely to have prevailed and taken hold.