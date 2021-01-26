Coronavirus: 109 new cases, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced the death of two people in Cyprus due to Covid-19.

This raises the Mediterranean island’s death toll from the virus to 190 – 128 men and 62 women with an average age of 80.

The Ministry also announced 109 new covid-19 cases out of 10,992 PCR and rapid antigen tests taking confirmed infections to 30,252.

The 109 new cases were detected as follows:

22 through tracing (194 tests)

Eight through private initiative (731 tests)

One through passengers’ inspection at the island’s two airports (272 tests)

Five from public hospital labs (262 tests)

One through GP referrals (266 tests today)

72 confirmed cases found through 9,267 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 72 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests are as follows: