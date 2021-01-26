News Local Coronavirus: 109 new cases, two deaths on Tuesday

Coronavirus: 109 new cases, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced the death of two people in Cyprus due to Covid-19.

This raises the Mediterranean island’s death toll from the virus to 190 – 128 men and 62 women with an average age of 80.

The Ministry also announced 109 new covid-19 cases out of 10,992 PCR and rapid antigen tests taking confirmed infections to 30,252.

The 109 new cases were detected as follows:

  • 22 through tracing (194 tests)
  • Eight through private initiative (731 tests)
  • One through passengers’ inspection at the island’s two airports (272 tests)
  • Five from public hospital labs (262 tests)
  • One through GP referrals (266 tests today)
  • 72 confirmed cases found through 9,267 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 72 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests are as follows:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 4
Limassol 25
Larnaca 5
Nicosia 17
Famagusta 4
Old people’s homes 3
National Guard 1
Public sector 1
Industrial areas 12

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHealth Minister to announce process of covid measures relaxation on Wednesday

Top Stories

Local

Coronavirus: 109 new cases, two deaths on Tuesday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced the death of two people in Cyprus due to Covid-19. This raises the Mediterranean island’s death toll from the...
Read more
Local

Health Minister to announce process of covid measures relaxation on Wednesday

Annie Charalambous -
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Wednesday will announce the way the strict coronavirus measures now in effect in Cyprus will be gradually relaxed after...
Read more
World

Scientists in Greece find 20 million year-old petrified tree

Annie Charalambous -
Greek scientists on the volcanic island of Lesbos say they have found a rare fossilized tree whose branches and roots are still intact after...
Read more
World

Turkey bans parties at ski resorts after Covid curfew backlash

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has banned music and parties at ski resorts after footage of crowded party scenes provoked anger in a country which has endured two months...
Read more
Local

EMGF Agreement set to be ratified on Thursday

Annie Charalambous -
The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday decided to speed up the ratification of the Intergovernmental Agreement on the Statute of the East Mediterranean...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Minister to announce process of covid measures relaxation on Wednesday

Annie Charalambous -
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Wednesday will announce the way the strict coronavirus measures now in effect in Cyprus will be gradually relaxed after...
Read more
Local

EMGF Agreement set to be ratified on Thursday

Annie Charalambous -
The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday decided to speed up the ratification of the Intergovernmental Agreement on the Statute of the East Mediterranean...
Read more
Local

Rain on the way all across Cyprus, snow on Troodos mountain

Annie Charalambous -
Rain all across Cyprus is on the way and so is snowfall on Troodos mountain, according to the Mediterranean island’s Met Office. The depth of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ municipal solid waste per inhabitant among highest in EU

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus' municipal solid waste per inhabitant is one of the highest in the EU, according to data released on Tuesday by the island's Statistical...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros