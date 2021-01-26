Coronavirus: 109 new cases, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced the death of two people in Cyprus due to Covid-19.
This raises the Mediterranean island’s death toll from the virus to 190 – 128 men and 62 women with an average age of 80.
The Ministry also announced 109 new covid-19 cases out of 10,992 PCR and rapid antigen tests taking confirmed infections to 30,252.
The 109 new cases were detected as follows:
- 22 through tracing (194 tests)
- Eight through private initiative (731 tests)
- One through passengers’ inspection at the island’s two airports (272 tests)
- Five from public hospital labs (262 tests)
- One through GP referrals (266 tests today)
- 72 confirmed cases found through 9,267 antigen rapid tests
Analytically the 72 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests are as follows:
|Confirmed cases
|Paphos
|4
|Limassol
|25
|Larnaca
|5
|Nicosia
|17
|Famagusta
|4
|Old people’s homes
|3
|National Guard
|1
|Public sector
|1
|Industrial areas
|12