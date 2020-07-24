Corona virus testing in progress for public service employees

Employees in public service positions are entering the testing phase under the ongoing control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions and the restarting of the islands economy.

Employees who work in establishments such as the following may undergo testing:

Gyms

Shopping Centres and Department Stores

Hotels – Tourist Accommodations

Indoor Catering Services

Museums

Libraries

Archaeological and Historical sites

Employees in ports and airports

People employed in private summer higher education programs

The control is based on sampling basis and is carried out on a nationwide basis.

It is emphasised that the responsibility for arranging appointments lies with each employee personally and not the business managers.

The responsibility for arranging appointments and sampling lies with the laboratory that undertook the contract.

Source: Philenews