Covid: Two deaths, 3,470 new infections in past week-positivity rate is 6.5%

Two deaths due to Covid-19 and 3,470 new infections out of a total of 53.416 tests island-wide were recorded over the past week, official data showed on Friday. The island’s positivity rate is 6.5%.

A woman, aged 84, and a 91-year-old man are the two new coronavirus victims who have raised the toll to 1,070 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 34 Covid-19 patients are now in intensive care units-one in very serious condition while another six are hospitalized but not contagious anymore.

Specifically, the total number of molecular tests (PCR) carried out over the past week were 3,168 with 267 of them turning out to be positive. The positivity rate is 8.43%.

Total Rapid Tests carried out were 50,248 with 3,203 of them recorded positive.  The positivity rate is 6.37%.

 

By Annie Charalambous
