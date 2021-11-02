Cop26 Politicians Are 'pretending', Greta Thunberg Tells Rally

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday (November 1) that the politicians gathered at the U.N. climate summit are “pretending” to take people’s futures seriously and that the gathering of world leaders would not create change.

Speaking at a rally of climate change activists near the site of the COP26 summit, Thunberg said: “Inside COP there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our futures seriously. Pretending the present seriously of the people who are being affected already today by the climate crisis. Change is not going to come from inside there. That is not leadership, this is leadership. This is what leadership looks like. We say no more blah blah blah. No more exploitation of people and nature and the planet.”

Thunberg has recently berated politicians for 30 years of “blah, blah, blah” rather than acting to curb global warming.

Delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.