Coordinated Police operation in Chloraka

The Police yesterday continued the coordinated operations in the community of Chloraka, Michalis Nicolaou, spokesman of the Paphos CID, said. During the operations, various houses and apartments were checked and there were also traffic controls.

One person was found violating the Interior Minister’s decree prohibiting the installation of beneficiaries of international protection in the specific community. A criminal case against the person and the owner of the apartment where he was found, is being investigated for violation of the relevant decree.

Furthermore, during the traffic controls, members of the Police fined seven individuals for various traffic violations, including a 19-year-old for driving under the influence of drugs.

By gavriella
