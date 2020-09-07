Cooperation between CUT and ARIS start-up accelerator enhanced

The existing cooperation between Cyprus’ University of Technology (CUT) and the ARIS start-up accelerator has been enhanced by way of a cooperation protocol for the benefit of youth entrepreneurship and innovation, a CUT press release says.

ARIS, which stands for “A Really Inspiring Space”, offers training for the development of business skills to CUT students and furthers the university’s community’s networking with businesses it hosts.

The goal is to provide the necessary infrastructure, training and equipment to turn innovative ideas of young people into profitable enterprises as well as to develop new products and services to be promoted in Cyprus and abroad.

On its part, CUT will offer know-how in common sectors and will seek to jointly take part in research and growth projects.

The cooperation protocol was signed by CUT Rector Panayiotis Zaphiri and ARIS Director Nikos Kyriakides.

ARIS is an initiative by Deloitte and the Bank of Cyprus.

(CNA)