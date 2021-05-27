Cook & Dine in Nicosia – Summer Menu Edition

Join Ianthi next Saturday for a cooking class turned dinner party with a twist!

In this hands-on, interactive, “cook your own meal” event, Ianthi will guide you through the process of preparing healthy delicious summer dishes, while sharing useful tips, nutritional information and her love of cooking, before you sit down at the table to enjoy a dinner cooked by… YOU!

The event is hosted by Ioanna Papanicolaou and Maria Theocharides

MENU

– Beetroot hummus

– Red salsa

– Sweet potato and avocado salad

– Veggie burgers

– Aubergine parmigiana with crunchy breadcrumbs

– Summer fruit crumble

About Ianthi: Ianthi has enjoyed cooking and eating delicious food since forever! After leaving Silver Pot, which she co-created and co-owned for 4 years, she set up Love Bites, offering small-scale catering and home cheffing services.

The cost includes participation in the cooking class, a set of printed recipes to take with you, a full meal made with only top quality ingredients, plus a glass of wine or two!

Participation is by pre-payment only. Places are limited

Participation cost: €50

When Saturday, May 29 at 6pm

Where LoveBites

Tel 99 388441

