Contract police personnel to monitor buffer zone in bid to prevent illegal migration-draft bill

A draft bill paves the way for the Police chief to hire trained contract personnel to be monitoring the buffer zone dividing Cyprus in order to prevent illegal immigration.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that the bill which was recently approved by the Cabinet also provides that the contract personnel will be hired on an 18-month basis.

The most recent data published by the European Union Agency for Asylum, Frontex, shows that the number of the illegal border crossing into the EU island nation during the first quarter of 2022 increased greatly.

According to Frontex, the number of irregular migrant arrivals in the Eastern Mediterranean route more than doubled in the first three months of 2022 due to the detection of illegal border crossings in Cyprus.

The number of illegal migrants reaching Cyprus in the first quarter of this year was over 5,100.

The EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and the Cyprus Minister of Interior have recently signed an agreement that aims to support and further strengthen the migration management on the island.

By Annie Charalambous
