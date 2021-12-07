Continuous flow of admissions with intense symptoms at Famagusta General hospital

There is a continuous flow of admissions with intense symptoms requiring immediate treatment, stated Amalia Hadjiyianni, Larnaca and Famagusta hospitals` Scientific Director.

She told CNA that 93% of those hospitalised at the Famagusta COVID-19 reference hospital are unvaccinated against COVID.

Hadjiyianni said there 30 people receiving treatment for COVID, five of them in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest is 33 years of age and the oldest 93, both without any vaccination history. The average age of hospitalisations is 69, she added.

Another 27 people are cared for at the Eden Rehabilitation Centre waiting to test negative before being released. From the total of those being treated at the hospital, only two have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and a 93% of patients with no vaccination history.

Over the weekend, she also said, four people needed to be put on respirators and transferred to the ICU ward in Nicosia. The age range of these four is 30-65. “We must convey the message that even younger people, especially those with underlying conditions, may require to be put on a ventilator due to COVID. They must go ahead and get their vaccines to protect themselves and those around them”, said Hadjiyianni.

She also urged the public to have rapid tests, maintain personal protective measures, wash hands, wear masks and keep distances and state their contacts if they test positive. Even the simple cold or flu are now considered suspicious, she remarked and urged those with symptoms to contact their personal doctors. At the same time she said vaccinations continue satisfactorily at Famagusta hospital.