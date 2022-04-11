Whats OnExhibitionContemporary Art Auction in Limassol on April 14-17

Contemporary Art Auction in Limassol on April 14-17

278164718 5037206136317676 7074926643350378061 N
278164718 5037206136317676 7074926643350378061 N
Peter’s Gallery is delighted to announce its upcoming sale of Contemporary Auction. The auction will be open for bidding from 14–17 April 2022.
The auction will showcase a range of works by locally and internationally celebrated artists. This sale will bring together works by sought-after artists of Contemporary art and set in dialogue an exceptional selection of paintings, works on paper, and handmade silkscreen prints.
We are delighted to offer works from Greek expressionist Rentis Retzas, a beautiful painting by impressionist Kolokythas Vasilis and a stunning Cypriot legacy piece by Jones Thraki. The sale will also feature important artists such as Georgiou Kostis, Mytaras Dimitris, and Fassianos Alekos.
You are invited to be a part of this exciting opportunity!
Please contact the organisers at 25 384804 if you are interested in further information about the auction.

See the collection on the gallery website 

When April 14 – April 17
Where Peter’s Gallery, 31 Ioanni Polemi street 3085 Limassol, Cyprus
Location
FB Page
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleBee Hotels & Decoupage Workshops on April 16
Next articleMinor fell into precipice in Palaichori (photos) (updated)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros