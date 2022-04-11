Contemporary Art Auction in Limassol on April 14-17

Peter’s Gallery is delighted to announce its upcoming sale of Contemporary Auction. The auction will be open for bidding from 14–17 April 2022.

The auction will showcase a range of works by locally and internationally celebrated artists. This sale will bring together works by sought-after artists of Contemporary art and set in dialogue an exceptional selection of paintings, works on paper, and handmade silkscreen prints.

We are delighted to offer works from Greek expressionist Rentis Retzas, a beautiful painting by impressionist Kolokythas Vasilis and a stunning Cypriot legacy piece by Jones Thraki. The sale will also feature important artists such as Georgiou Kostis, Mytaras Dimitris, and Fassianos Alekos.

Please contact the organisers at 25 384804 if you are interested in further information about the auction.

See the collection on the gallery website