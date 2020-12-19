Contacts between Government and parties on state budget to continue

Contacts between the government and political parties in Cyprus continue in the following days after the rejection of the 2021 state budget by the House of Representatives last Thursday.

As CNA has learnt, contacts with the parties are made on three levels, by the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, by the Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides and by the President of Democratic Rally (DISY), the ruling party in Cyprus, Averof Neofytou.

On Monday, the President of DISY Averof Neophytou will have a meeting with the President of the Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) Marinos Sizopoulos, while on Tuesday the President of the Citizens` Alliance Yiorgos Lillikas will meet with the President of the Republic on the issue.

According to CNA sources, the Minister of Finance is having and will continue to have consultations on the budget, in the next days.

On Friday, President Anastasiades met with President of EDEK on the issue, while DISY’s president had a meeting with n Secretary-General of the main opposition party AKEL Andros Kyprianou.

The Government will submit an amended budget bill in January when Parliament reconvenes after the Christmas holidays. Despite the rejection, the MPs passed a decision for contingency expenditures, known as ‘twelfths’, for the month of January, so that the State can function. These expenditures cannot exceed the spending of the corresponding month of the previous year.

(CNA)