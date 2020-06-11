News Local Contact trainings, games and championships are allowed in indoor facilities from June...

Contact trainings, games and championships are allowed in indoor facilities from June 29

Contact training, team games and championships will be allowed in outdoor and indoor sports facilities as well from June 29, 2020, according to the updated protocol, issued by the Ministry of Health.

According to a press release issued by the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO), championships, team games and trainings will always be governed by the relevant protocols of the Ministry of Health and the organizer of each activity (Federation, team etc) is responsible for the observance of those protocols.

In addition, CSO announced that from June 13, 2020, it is allowed to hold sports tournaments behind closed doors, as well as to hold team games and trainings of all sports only in outdoor courses, according to the protocol and instructions issued by the Ministry of Health.

Also, from June 13, 2020 to June 29, 2020, sports training is allowed, always in accordance with the guidelines and relevant protocols of the Ministry of Health, in indoor sports facilities, but group play, championships and training are not allowed.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
