Contact numbers for rescheduling Covid-19 appointments released

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced contact numbers for citizens who wish to reschedule their appointment for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

Citizens who missed their appointment or postponed it can now contact 22 605 400, 97 710 101 and 97 710 202, it said.

They then have to state their ID number, birth date, date and time of the appointment, center and type of vaccine as well as their contact number (preferably cell phone).

The Ministry clarifies that the email [email protected] is no longer in operation.

And that in case citizens wish to cancel their first dose appointment, they are asked to contact 1474.

Then they can reschedule their appointment via the Vaccination Portal which is open for ages 16 and over.