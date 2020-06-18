Consumption per capita in Cyprus at 95% of EU average

Actual Individual Consumption (AIC – measure of material welfare of households) expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) ranged from 59% to 135% of the EU average across the 27 Member States, according to data released today by Eurostat.

In Cyprus the Actual Individual Consumption (AIC) per capita was 95%. GDP per capita was 89% expressed in PPS in 2019.

Nine Member States recorded AIC per capita above the EU average in 2019. The highest level in the EU was recorded in Luxembourg, 35% above the EU average. Germany was around 23% above, followed by Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and France, which all recorded levels between 5% and 20% above the EU average.

AIC per capita for twelve Member States lay between the EU average and 25% below. In Italy, Ireland, Cyprus, Spain and Lithuania the levels were 10% or less below the EU average, while Portugal, Czechia, Slovenia and Malta were between 10% and 20% below. Poland, Romania and Greece were between 20% and 25% below the EU average.

Six Member States recorded AIC per capita 25% or more below the EU average. Estonia was 25% below, Slovakia, Latvia, Hungary and Croatia between 25% and 35% below, while Bulgaria had AIC per capita 41% below the EU average.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, a measure of economic activity, also shows substantial differences between the EU Member States. In 2019, GDP per capita expressed in PPS ranged between 53% of the EU average in Bulgaria and 261% in Luxembourg. Ten Member States recorded a level of GDP per capita above the EU average in 2019.

(CNA)