InsiderEconomyConsumers Union criticizes increase of electricity prices

Consumers Union criticizes increase of electricity prices

The Cyprus Consumer Union expressed its “disappointment and sorrow” due to the “without remorse announcement of the Electricity Authority (EAC) for a 38% increase to the prices of the electricity for the coming period.” The Union is asking EAC even now to admit its own responsibilities and to find a way to limit this huge increase, which as many households are saying, they will not be able to bear.

The Union is also asking the relevant Ministry and personally the Minister not to remain indifference because “even the state has its own responsibilities.”

The Consumer Union noted that the EAC has left the country in the Middle Ages regarding the production of electricity from fuel oil, a fuel which in addition to its many disadvantages is also not environmentally friendly.

By gavriella
Previous articleRevenue from tourism in June at €135.8 mn
Next articlePersons with disabilities in the labor market

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros