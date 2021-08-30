Consumers Union criticizes increase of electricity prices

The Cyprus Consumer Union expressed its “disappointment and sorrow” due to the “without remorse announcement of the Electricity Authority (EAC) for a 38% increase to the prices of the electricity for the coming period.” The Union is asking EAC even now to admit its own responsibilities and to find a way to limit this huge increase, which as many households are saying, they will not be able to bear.

The Union is also asking the relevant Ministry and personally the Minister not to remain indifference because “even the state has its own responsibilities.”

The Consumer Union noted that the EAC has left the country in the Middle Ages regarding the production of electricity from fuel oil, a fuel which in addition to its many disadvantages is also not environmentally friendly.