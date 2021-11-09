Consumers to pay highest electricity bills for the month of November since 2012

Consumers in Cyprus will pay the highest electricity bills for the month of November since 2012.

And most probably bills in the coming months will also be the highest ever recorded in the Mediterranean island, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Compared to last October, this November will be about 20% more expensive but if the 10% reduction valid from November to February then the rise is reduced by about 10%. But it is added to the rise that preceded the previous months.

If we compare this November with last year’s, then the increase – in terms of only the Cyprus Electricity Authority’s fuel costs, plus plus those of emissions- then it exceeds 90 per cent.

Indicative of the situation is the fact that the increase in the cost of purchasing greenhouse gas rights increased by approximately 100% between October and November 2021.

The government in September announced a 10 per cent discount on electricity bills for the next four months but the situation still remains bleak.