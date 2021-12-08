NewsLocalConsumer received photo instead of actual Christmas tree ordered online

Consumer received photo instead of actual Christmas tree ordered online

A consumer ordered a Christmas tree online paying 300 euros but in the end he received a photo with a Christmas tree on it. This is one of the many online frauds of consumers who then go to the Police.

At the time, however, when complaints about electronic frauds to the Electronic Crime Department of the Police increase, the Energy Ministry is withdrawing the relevant draft law on electronic transactions, which includes measures to deal with online frauds.

During yesterday’s meeting of the Commerce Committee, a representative of the Police referred to the above case noting that many consumers choose to do their purchases online from shops of disputed credibility.

Furthermore, a representative of the Banks Association said some criminal get access to the data of consumers and transfer money.

A representative of the Energy Ministry urged consumers to be particularly careful when using the Internet for their purchases.

