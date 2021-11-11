Construction of new private hospital-rehabilitation center in Engomi gets green light

The Cyprus Department of Environment has approved the construction of a new private hospital-rehabilitation center in Engomi area, Nicosia.

The Laertes Health LTD will erect a large 4-storey building on land that has been allocated by the Cyprus Church, Philenews also reported on Thursday.

The hospital was designed by the international architectural firm HKS from Texas, USA, Dubai and Singapore and Cyprus MDG Architects, which specialize in the design of high-end hospitals.

As indicated in the environmental report, the proposed development will consist of one building with a basement, ground floor, four ground floors and a roof garden.

The new hospital will be built to the west of the Cyprus International Fair, next to the Makarion Stadium in Engomi.

The estimated cost of the project is 50 million euros, and construction work is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed in 2025.