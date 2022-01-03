Conservation and restoration works carried out in dozens of churches and mosques all over Cyprus

Conservation and restoration works are taking place or are scheduled to be carried out in dozens of churches and mosques all over Cyprus, by the bicommunal Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage while the works carried out in Salamina archaeological site that concluded by the end of November are described as a landmark project.

Member of the Committee, Sotos Ktoris, told CNA that the works in Salamina lasted for eight months. He noted that conservation workers and archaeologists from both sides worked for this project that concerned mosaics, all archaeological findings and the Basilicas of Saint Epiphanius and of Kampanopetra.

Ktoris noted that there is no doubt that this is one of the most significant projects which the Technical Committee has fulfilled.

He also said that in the next period works will be completed at the churches of Saint George in Genagra, Saint George in Vatili, Agia Marina and Panagia Trapeza in Aheritou, Prophet Elias in Stilli of Famagusta, at Zouhouri shrine in Larnaca, at Agios Synesios church in Rizokarpaso and Panagia Kyra church in Komi Kepir.

Moreover Ktoris said that the Committee has already awarded tenders for works in Orounta mosque and the ottoman baths of Larnaca. Tenders are currently being evaluated for works concerning the second phase of the restoration of Apostle Andrew monastery, the church of Saint Antonios in Massari, the church of Panagia Chryseleoussa in Sisklipos, the Canbulat Bastion, the venetian walls of Famagusta and Saint George in Ardana.

Ktoris noted that in 2022 the Technical Committee will proceed with a call for tenders for works in Panagia Kanakarias in Lythragomi, Saint George in Goufes, Panagia Gypsou church, the mosque in Larnaca Kalo Chorio, in Lefkara mosque, in Maroni mosque, the second phase for Saint Charalambos Church in Neo Chorio Kythreas, two ottoman taps in Larnaca, Saint George church in Prastion and Saint George in Spathariko.

He said that the Technical Committee is scheduling works at the archaeological sites in Solon and Vouni and other urgent restoration works in a series of churches and mosques.

Ktoris noted that studies are underway for projects related to the mosques in Terra, Avdimou, Alektora, Saints Sergions and Vakhos in Karpasia, Saint Paraskevi in Famagusta, Saint Ioannis in Argaki, Saint George in Flamoudi, Saint George in Limia, Saint Elias in Famagusta and Diamante Bastion at Famagusta venetian walls.