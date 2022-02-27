Consequences in Cyprus due to Ukrainian issue

It is believed that as a consequences of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, there will be problems to the Cyprus issue, pressure for a bilateral agreement so that Russian military vessels will dock at our ports, increase of fuel prices, problems to trade and banking transactions.

According to analysts and international experts it is still unknown whether the new behavior of Russia will affects its wider approach, including the Cyprus problem, since, as they say, we are getting into a new era.

Another problem, is the fact that despite US pressure, in 2015 Cyprus signed an agreement providing the docking and services to Russian military vessels in Cypriot ports. Additionally there is a huge Russian community in Cyprus, 35-40,000 people.