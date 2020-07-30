News Local Congratulatory letter to the Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGO from the UN

Congratulatory letter to the Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGO from the UN

Following the participation of the Commissioner for Volunteerism and Non-Governmental Organizations Yiannis Yiannakis, at the teleconference of the United Nations World Technical Committee on “Volunteerism – Agenda 2030”, and after the presentation by the Commissioner on how to activate volunteers during the recent pandemic and the policies we have implemented to upgrade volunteerism in general, the United Nations Organization has sent a congratulatory letter to the Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGOs on the way the volunteers were managed during the Pandemic.

More specifically, the letter congratulates on the activation of “The Volunteer Management Protocol”, the insurance coverage provided to the volunteers, and also for the Protocols that had been created for their activation during the pandemic.

With the letter the United Nations would also like to thank the Volunteers of Cyprus for their significant contribution to the successful response to the pandemic.

Source: PIO

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleNASA’s new Mars rover launches from Florida to seek signs of past life
Next articleTrump raises possibility of delaying November U.S. presidential election

Top Stories

Local

Four new corona virus cases detected out of 1,789 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 4 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Migrants on boat off the coast of Cape Greco sailing towards the breakaway north

Maria Bitar -
A boat carrying around 10 migrants on board headed for the breakaway north was spotted sailing eight nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco around...
Read more
World

Greece’s PM Mitsotakis urges experts not to hesitate to sound the alarm, if necessary

Maria Bitar -
A virtual government meeting to review the latest figures and discuss the handling of the corona virus pandemic was held at the Maximos Mansion...
Read more
World

Trump raises possibility of delaying November U.S. presidential election

Maria Bitar -
U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday, raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S....
Read more
Local

Congratulatory letter to the Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGO from the UN

Maria Bitar -
Following the participation of the Commissioner for Volunteerism and Non-Governmental Organizations Yiannis Yiannakis, at the teleconference of the United Nations World Technical Committee on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Four new corona virus cases detected out of 1,789 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 4 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Migrants on boat off the coast of Cape Greco sailing towards the breakaway north

Maria Bitar -
A boat carrying around 10 migrants on board headed for the breakaway north was spotted sailing eight nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco around...
Read more
Local

Themistokleous’ appeal rejected

Maria Bitar -
The Supreme Court rejected former DISY MP Andreas Themistokleous' appeal for the now infamous case of the violation of the speed limit, unanimously accepting...
Read more
Local

Nicosia by-pass motorway to be constructed in five stages

Annie Charalambous -
A Nicosia by-pass motorway to be constructed in five stages aims to alleviate traffic jams created upon entering the capital, the Communications and Works...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros