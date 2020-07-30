Congratulatory letter to the Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGO from the UN

Following the participation of the Commissioner for Volunteerism and Non-Governmental Organizations Yiannis Yiannakis, at the teleconference of the United Nations World Technical Committee on “Volunteerism – Agenda 2030”, and after the presentation by the Commissioner on how to activate volunteers during the recent pandemic and the policies we have implemented to upgrade volunteerism in general, the United Nations Organization has sent a congratulatory letter to the Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGOs on the way the volunteers were managed during the Pandemic.

More specifically, the letter congratulates on the activation of “The Volunteer Management Protocol”, the insurance coverage provided to the volunteers, and also for the Protocols that had been created for their activation during the pandemic.

With the letter the United Nations would also like to thank the Volunteers of Cyprus for their significant contribution to the successful response to the pandemic.

Source: PIO